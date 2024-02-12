Pamela Franco He was on the set of the program 'Mande qué mande', this Monday, February 12. In conversation with host María Pía Copello, the singer spoke about the accusations of Pamela Lopezwho blamed her for the end of her marriage with Christian Cueva. It should be noted that the cumbiambera stayed out of the controversy a few days ago; However, today she decided to tell everything in front of television cameras. Next, we tell you what Franco said regarding her secret romance with the popular 'Aladdin'.

What did Pamela Franco say about her relationship with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Franco He stated that he met Christian Cueva in 2018. They both met for the first time at a meeting and from there they started talking. In this regard, the cumbiambera pointed out that although at the beginning they were friends, they later began a romance. “Yes, I had a relationship with him, I fell into his game,” confirm the interpreter.

“I got involved with him and we went back and forth. It was a very complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, I believed that story… He showed me chats, he taught me things that made me think it was true. I was 28 years old at the time,” he pointed Frank.

“I'm not going to justify myself, I'm telling things as they are… He told me that he wasn't with his partner (Pamela López). I made a whole movie out of myself. It was something toxic… I walked away 1,000 times …But he was always there… I felt excited… “I was wrong, there is no other explanation.”said Pamela Franco.

“Then I realized that I was not the third in contention (in the relationship between Pamela López and Christian Cueva), but the fourth, the fifth and the sixth,” Franco added. In that sense, Pamela pointed out that she decided to distance herself from the soccer player because she found out that he had other partners.

Did Pamela Franco apologize to Pamela López?

The cumbia singer Pamela Franco He also took advantage of the cameras 'Whoever sends' to send a message to the still wife of Christian Cueva.

“I know that there were people hurt and today that I am a mother, I understand much more. That is why I say that I was wrong and I apologize to Mrs. Pamela López for the damage that I caused her at that moment. One does not measure the consequences of one's actions. actions, their decisions. One is childish and immature. Nothing is justifiable to make a mistake of that magnitude. I accept it,” were the words of the cumbia singer

Was Pamela Franco unfaithful to Christian Domínguez with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Franco He assured that from the first day he began his romance with Christian Dominguez He was never unfaithful. In that sense, the cumbiambera said that the interpreter knew about the past relationship she had with Christian Cueva. “I gave him all the details with tears in my eyes,” commented the singer.

Likewise, Franco pointed out that Domínguez even received threats from the popular 'Aladdin' when he asked him not to write to her anymore. “Christian Domínguez had altercations with him… I think that on two occasions, he (Domínguez) has tried to communicate with Cueva to tell him: 'Hey, stop communicating with Pamela.'”told the cumbiambera.