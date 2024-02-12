Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

There is not enough space for too many baboons in the Nuremberg Zoo. The zoo therefore wants to kill monkeys, much to the displeasure of many animal lovers.

Nuremberg – The Nuremberg Zoo has a large group of Guinea baboons. There are now said to be around 45 animals, too many for the enclosure. According to the zoo, it is not possible to give them to other owners and they cannot be released into the wild either. That's why the zoo had one notice announced plans to kill baboons from the group and perhaps even feed them to predators. A loud media response followed and a lot of criticism from animal rights activists, but perhaps the monkeys can look forward to a happy ending and still live on.

Baboon killing in Nuremberg Zoo: Animal protection organization Peta is investigating criminal charges against the zoo

The Nuremberg Zoo's project was supported, among others, by the animal protection organization Peta Press release sharply criticized. Among other things, it says that the zoo audience is being deceived with supposed species protection arguments. “Breeding and killing animals is a vicious circle created by zoos themselves,” explained PETA biologist Yvonne Würz. Animal killing cannot be justified by a forced situation that one has previously brought about. The possibility of filing a criminal complaint is also being examined.

Zoo director Dag Encke had stated that he even expected criminal charges to be filed if the baboons were killed. Nevertheless, he believes the measure is justified. All alternatives have been explored. Ultimately, measures that “don’t feel good” also have to be considered. But perhaps salvation for the monkeys is already in sight.

Happy ending for baboons? Other facilities want to accommodate the monkeys

According to the zoo, three inquiries have now been received from facilities that could accommodate the baboons. This includes the animal protection organization Great Ape Project, which says it could take the baboons to a state-approved primate protection facility in Great Britain. They could be picked up within a very short time in a Europe-wide approved quarantine transport – if necessary even free of charge, the organization said.

In the discussion about the killing of healthy baboons, the Nuremberg Zoo is now examining the new offers from the facilities that want to take over the surplus monkeys. In the end, the European Conservation Breeding Program (EEP) decides whether the offers are an option or not, the zoo said on Monday. The 45-strong baboon group is part of the EEP, which normally recommends a transfer. This probably gives most animal lovers hope that the monkeys can be saved. (kiba/dpa)