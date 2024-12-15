Born in Canada in 1967, she first appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine in 1989, she began playing CJ Parker in Baywatch in 1992 and, for almost twenty years, it dominated the editorials of the heart all over the planet one after another.

Pamela Anderson, she said, had been turned into slave to her own character, that of a stereotypical blondeof “little brain and absent personality.”

Added to this, one after another, were all the scandals of her love life, both her real relationships and those invented for her. Particularly notable was her marriage to Tommy Lee, the drummer of Mötley Crüe, whom she married as soon as they met, divorced resoundingly and, in between, They ended up becoming the first celebrity pornographic robbery filtered on the internet.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1995.

Without being able to be sure if it has cost her more or less than other personalities, the truth is that years ago Anderson decided to get away from a fame that was based on something she did not want.

Convinced vegan and A well-known PETA activist, she has collaborated in many of their campaigns, such as the famous nude pose. (actually, in a flesh-colored thong) in the window of the Stella McCartney store in London. Additionally, for her activist work, the Prince of Montenegro, Stephan Cernetic, named her Countess of Gigli, Italy, in 2015.





In 2023, Anderson publicly proposed the “zero makeup” challenge and, since then, she has walked all the red carpets without a hint of cosmetics on her face. She said in an interview with Today that she felt “much more comfortable” with herself.

Since he made this decision, almost every appearance of his ends up becoming a headline. However, the last one was special, because it occurred on the red carpet of the Gothan Awards, to which the actress went dressed in gold and with natural skin, as is customary, on the occasion of his leading role in The Last Showgirlby Gia Coppola which premieres this December.

In the film she plays a dancer who wears her fair share of makeup, and this is precisely why she was asked on the carpet by People magazine. When asked how she felt about having to put on makeup again for the film, Anderson responded without hesitation:

“I also like to wear makeup sometimes. There’s just a time and a place. I just feel like In my personal life it just doesn’t make sense.“.

The reporter ended the brief interview by asking what the definition of beauty was for her these days, to which the actress responded clearly: “Be brave and live your dreams.”