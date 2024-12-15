Smell of Trump

Europe was talking about the symbolic power of Notre Dame, a cathedral of great beauty that goes beyond the cliché, and the values ​​it houses as a cultural, civic and religious space, and Donald Trump arrived and the first thing he saw was that it was the perfect setting to sell Fight Fight Fight, their new range of perfumes for this Christmas. He turned Jill Biden into the involuntary protagonist of a meme to sell the aroma of “success and determination” that not even “your enemies can resist” and posted it on his Truth Social network. It was confirmed that the president-elect of the United States is not impressed by the grandeur and solemnity of old Europe and his 24/7 active salesman’s mind only captures new opportunities to make cash. Now transactions are made at Mar-a-Lago at sunset, because Trump is a night owl who is reborn at dusk and thrives on the prospect of mixing leisure and business. An example: the dinner with which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded the visit to Trump to discuss the issue of the feared tariffs. They count in the New York Times that at the end of the dinner, in which Trump played music through his tablet, he gave Trudeau a brochure with the conditions to become a member of his club that included succulent offers of aesthetic treatments and other products.

Vulgarity and lack of ethical and aesthetic limits have always worked to Trump’s advantage, and the indignant and condescending reactions of his adversaries contribute to this. It is known to everyone that he prefers to drink Diet Coke over the most expensive wine and that his love for McDonald’s junk food is as real and passionate as his misogyny and his outbursts. Points in your favor. The anti-intellectual tendency that he embodies already permeates everything, and as close examples we have Isabel Díaz Ayuso and her honorable Members in Congress every Wednesday. I admit that last week I jumped when I heard Míriam Nogueras, spokesperson for Junts in that enemy territory that is Madrid, ask the PSOE to “move its ass.” The thing about ass, poop, fart and pee has already reached the Catalan bourgeoisie, I thought in dismay, imagining the possibility that Puigdemont would launch a fragrance for this Christmas, with base notes of new Convergència.