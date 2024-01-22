Palworld is available on PC, Xbox Series version sold through the Microsoft store and included in Game Pass turns out lower than Steam, due to the lack of some features and fixes. According to a Pocketpair spokesperson, the reason is that these versions are actually different and this would be partly due to Microsoft's slow certification process.

The first big difference is obviously that the Steam version allows the use of dedicated servers to play in worlds shared by up to 32 players, whereas the Xbox and PC Windows Store versions only have co-op for 2 to 4 players. A difference that the studio justified by stating that its hands are tied and that it is negotiating with Microsoft to resolve the problem.

This is certainly the biggest inconsistency, but it is not the only one, given that for example the Windows Store PC version does not have the option to exit the game and in general it appears less refined than the one available on Steam.

On Palworld's official Discord server, the community manager blamed these differences on the fact that the Microsoft's patch certification process it is much slower than that of Steam, with the first version therefore receiving updates late.

“We're really at the mercy of certification here. We're desperately trying to speed things up,” said Bucky, who later added, “On Steam the hotfix was applied 2 days ago. On Xbox, is stuck in the MS certification queue“.