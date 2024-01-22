Lautaro Martínez's Inter and Giovanni Simeone's Napoli met this Monday, January 22, in the final of the Italian Super Cup at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Ryad, Saudi Arabia. The commitment determined the great champion of Italian football during 2023. The duel was very even, intense, with clenched teeth, and was defined at 90+1 with a solitary goal from Lautaro Martínez.
The Neapolitan team played just over half an hour with 10 players, since Giovanni Simeone was sent off in the 60th minute.
With this Monday's victory, Inter won its eighth Italian Super Cup and surpassed Milan in this section. The Nerazzurri were one title away from tying Juventus.
Napoli reached the final after having defeated Fiorentina 3-0 in the semifinals with a goal from the Argentine Simeone and two from Alessio Zerbin. The team led by Rudy García is the last champion of Serie A.
Inter, meanwhile, beat Lazio 3-0 with goals from Marcus Thuran, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattessi. The “Neroazzurro” is first in the current season of Serie A, and qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League.
This season they met on December 3 at the Diego Maradona stadium and the visitor won 3-0 with goals from Marcus Thuram, Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella. We review the history of champion teams in the Italian Super Cup.
It was the 35th edition of the Italian Super Cup, which pitted the 2021-22 Serie A champion, Milan, against the 2021-22 Italian Cup champion, Inter, who won 3-0. Dzeko, Dimarco and Lautaro, the scorers.
The 2021 Italian Super Cup was the 34th edition of the Italian Super Cup, pitting the winners of the 2020–21 Serie A, Inter Milan, against the champions of the 2020–21 Italian Cup, Juventus. The victory was for Inter by 2 to 1: they began losing due to Weston McKennie's goal, but they were able to reverse it with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Sánchez.
The 2020 Italian Super Cup was the 33rd edition of the Italian Super Cup, pitting the winner of the 2019–20 Serie A, Juventus Turin, against the champion of the 2019–20 Italian Cup, Napoli. Juventus won 2-0 with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Álvaro Morata. Lorenzo Insigne had the opportunity to make it 1-1 with a penalty, but he missed the shot.
The 2019 Italian Super Cup was the 32nd edition of the Italian Super Cup, which pitted the winner of the 2018–19 Serie A, Juventus Turin, against the champion of the 2018–19 Italian Cup, Lazio, who won 3 to 1 to become champion.
The 2018 Italian Super Cup was the 31st edition of the Italian Super Cup, pitting the winner of the 2017–18 Serie A, Juventus Turin, against the runners-up of the 2017–18 Italian Cup, Milan. The match was played in Saudi Arabia and was a victory for Juventus, with a 1-0 score with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.
