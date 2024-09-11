This year we had a somewhat controversial start in the video game industry, and the software that raised many eyebrows was Palworldconsole release Xbox and PC which gained enormous popularity by mixing survival elements with monsters style PokémonThis has made part of the community want to have the game on more platforms, and according to new information gathered, it is possible to see its arrival on Sony systems.

The launch in PS5 seems to be close to confirmation, thanks to a list of games published for the Tokyo Game Show 2024. Although this list, provided by CESA, is neither official nor definitive, it has given rise to encouraging speculation about the game’s arrival on the console. SonyThe news follows statements from the game’s community manager, who in June this year hinted that a version for another platform was in the works.

It has been a title that has caused controversy due to its similarity with Pokémonand also the subject of comparisons for its creature capture mechanics, combined with survival and combat elements. Although Pocketpairthe game’s developer, has mentioned its desire to expand to more platforms, the similarity generated controversy and attracted both criticism and the interest of players looking for a more intense and chaotic alternative.

Sony had already shown interest in adding the game to the PS5especially after the resounding success in its first days of release in early access. The title sold 8 million copies in just six days after its release in January 2024 for PC and Xbox, and by February it had already reached 15 million sales, making it a title that the big platforms do not want to miss.

With this expectation on the rise, the possible arrival of Palworld to Sony would expand its player base and would be a major move for both Pocketpair as well as the console hosts, who are looking to diversify their offering with popular games that capture the massive interest of the gaming public. The community is still waiting for an official confirmation, and a new expansion is already on the way.

Remember that it is available on consoles Xbox and PC.

Via: PSU