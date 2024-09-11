Two of the Leading airlines in Mexico are competing with the best prices for your next trip. Viva Aerobus sells its flights from $1 peso and Volaris offers you discounts of up to 70 percent.

If you still don’t know which of the two airlines is best for you to travel with on your next vacation, here at Debate we share with you the details of the two offers from Volaris and Viva Aerobus.

This way, you can discover a magical town, visit an incredible city and even take a trip to another country, paying very little for your plane ticket.

Viva Aerobus: Fly for $1 peso and discover new routes

Long live Aerobus is surprising travelers with an exceptional offer: flights from $1 peso plus the Airport Use Fee (TUA) to its new routes within Mexico.

In addition, if you want to discover another country, this Viva Aerobus promotion also offers you affordable prices for international flights ranging from $34 to $67 dollars.

It is important for you to know that today is the last day to book your flight from $1 peso, however, it gives you the opportunity to travel from November 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

The $1 peso fare is valid only for the base fare, excluding additional charges such as TUA, taxes and extra services, such as seat selection or additional baggage.

Also, please note that this offer applies only to the Viva Aerobus Zero Fare, which includes only one small personal item (45x35x20 cm) at no additional cost.

In order to take advantage of this promotion, you must make the reservation and purchase of the flight in a single operation through the official Viva Aerobus website, and availability is limited.

Volaris: Up to 70% off international flights

Volaris has also launched an irresistible offer with discounts of up to 70% on international flights. In addition, v.club members can get an additional 10% discount.

The promotion is valid for flights exclusively to Central America and will be available for booking from September 10 to 16, 2024 and for travel from October 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

To access this promotion, it is important to enter the promotional code VUELA70 when making your reservation on the official Volaris website.

Please note that the 70% discount applies only to the airfare and is subject to availability. It does not include TUA, taxes or additional services.

The offer is valid for bookings in the Zero and Basic fare. The Zero fare allows you to travel with one personal item (35x45x20 cm), while the Basic fare includes the personal item plus one carry-on bag (55x40x25 cm, up to 15 kg in total).