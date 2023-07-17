Bloomberg: Japan proposes to create a global gas reserve to avoid its shortage

Japan proposed to create a world reserve of natural gas. The corresponding idea was sent to the International Energy Agency (IEA) by the Ministry of Trade of the country, informs Bloomberg.

It is proposed to create a world gas reserve by analogy with an emergency reserve in the US oil sector. This measure should help the countries participating in the agreement to solve problems with fuel: avoid its shortage and stabilize prices. The idea is planned to be discussed during a conference of LNG producers and consumers, which will be held in Tokyo on July 18.

EU member states have targets for natural gas storage. In Asia, fuel is stored mainly in liquefied form (LNG), which does not imply long-term storage, as it evaporates over time.

In Europe, the 2022-2023 heating season has ended with record gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS). By early April, the UGS occupancy rate was 55.6 percent, twice as high as last winter and two percent higher than in the 2020 heating season. Experts attribute this to a warm winter, reduced demand from industry and stable imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Due to the record filling of storage facilities, traders have warned of a possible drop in fuel prices below zero. Sellers will be forced to pay to have their gas taken away, since it is unprofitable to store it. This is rare in gas markets, but negative prices are increasingly common in electricity trading, experts interviewed by Bloomberg said. The last time negative gas prices in Europe were fixed 17 years ago – in October 2006, when the Norwegian gas pipeline Langeled was launched and storage facilities in the UK were almost full.