Doping returns to break into Serie A. José Luis Palomino, Atalanta defender, in fact tested positive in a surprise anti-doping test carried out at the beginning of the retreat (between 4 and 6 July) by Nado Italia in Zingonia. The player was immediately suspended as a precautionary measure and must now respond to the accusation of having violated articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the Anti-Doping Sports Code, which also speak of the “personal responsibility of the athlete in making sure not to take prohibited substances”. After the initial shock, the question of the Atalanta fans is only one: what is the player risking?