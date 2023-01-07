Dove Fiuza He has become one of the most beloved figures in competition reality shows. Despite the fact that she was always far from scandals, her relationship with Jenko del Rio It caused controversy within the Peruvian show business because the model was known for his impulsive behavior in front of the television cameras.

In mid-2013, the former reality boy and the Brazilian said ‘yes’ in a private ceremony when they were part of the “Combate” program; however, two years later, both announced their divorce.

How did the relationship between Paloma Fiuza and Jenko del Río begin?

Paloma Fiuza and Jenko del Río met on the set of “Combate” in 2012. At that time, the former reality boy was in a relationship with actress Andrea Luna, while the former member of Exporto Brasil had ended her relationship with the lawyer Ecuadorian Antonio Garcia.

Although there was much speculation that between the Brazilian and the model there was something more than a friendship, it was not until 2013 that both announced their relationship. That same year, both decided to get married in a private ceremony in Huaral.

Paloma Fiuza and Jenko del Río. Photo: Diffusion

Why did Paloma Fiuza and Jenko del Río separate?

In 2015, in one of the “Combate” programs, the Brazilian dancer announced the end of her marriage to Jenko del Río. Although there was much speculation about a possible physical aggression by the model, Paloma denied this fact.

“They are saying many things that are not. They are saying that I denounce Jenko, that there was an aggression (physical) involved. She never touched me, but we did have an argument, ”Fiuza commented.

Likewise, he specified that for several months the relationship with Jenko had not been going well and that the verbal discussion that both staged in his apartment was the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’.

“ We were not well for a while and with the discussion (the relationship) he could no longer (…) It was that that made me leave the house,” he said.

Paloma Fiuza revealed at the time the reasons why her relationship with Jenko ended. Photo: The Republic

How did Jenko del Río go from reality boy to jiu jitsu champion?

Jenko del Río was one of the most representative members of the late “Combate”. However, in 2014 the production of the program announced her departure.

“While Jenko kept a good body, at one point, only he will know why, he got fat. They told him he lost weight because of the competition, ”said his former partner Yiddá Eslava.

On the other hand, the model married Paloma Fiuza, but their marriage ended with a complaint of physical and psychological aggression towards the Brazilian. For this reason, Jenko decided to get away from the public eye and she went to the United States, where she dedicated herself to this discipline with which she has obtained a recent achievement: jiu jitsu.