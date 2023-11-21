Verstappen’s criticisms in Las Vegas

“I felt like a clown”. “I’ve driven on better tracks“. “If I had been one of them I would have destroyed everything.” Max Verstappen he did not hide his ‘discomfort’ in being part of an event defined by him “99% a show in which the sporting aspect represents 1%”. The Dutch driver was criticized for his ‘defeatism’ towards a race weekend strongly desired by Liberty Media which started in a limping manner amidst the manholes to be fixed which canceled PL1 and PL2 which took place after the ‘removal forced fans from the stands for logistical reasons.

The Grand Prix then saw Max Verstappen finish in first place ahead of Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. The Dutch driver was even overtaken on the track by Charles Leclerc in the first stint, but then contact with George Russell benefited the Dutchman rather than harmed him. The Safety Car resulting from the error of the Mercedes driver, who did not see Verstappen tightening the trajectory too much, allowed the three-time world champion to fit new hard tires unlike Charles Leclerc who in the end had to give up the lead of the race to his peer.

Jolyon Palmer attacks Verstappen

Max Verstappen sang ‘Viva Las Vegas’ as he crossed the finish line and for the occasion Red Bull had prepared special racing suits in homage to Elvis Presley, white for Verstappen and red for Sergio Perez. Max Verstappen’s behavior was judged inconsistent by Jolyon Palmerformer pilot now commentator: “You can’t say Monaco is the Champions League while this match is nothing more than a national championship and then sing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ dressed like Elviscome on – the words of Palmer, guest of the podcast BBC ‘The Checkered Flag’ – Verstappen’s negativity towards this event before the race was embarrassing.”

Verstappen’s words at the press conference

The Red Bull driver was asked about his negativity towards this race weekend and explained exactly what he doesn’t think works in these types of events: “I love Las Vegas, but not to race there in an F1 car. These cars express their maximum potential on other types of circuits. As a child I didn’t fall in love with this sport for the concerts, the food, the shows accompanying the race. I understand that they are important attractions for those who come to watch the race, to have entertainment beyond the track sessions, but it is in settings like Spa or Monza that the atmosphere is charged and you can’t wait to get on in the car. All the fun set up here in Las Vegas can easily be found in Ibiza for example, there are many places to come and spend evenings where you don’t worry too much about how you will feel the next day. What is missing in my opinion is trying to make an audience like the one in Las Vegas understand what we drivers do and what F1 teams do, what they have to do on race weekends to try to extract maximum performance. In general, in events like these I don’t feel real passion or emotion as I do when we race on more ‘old school’ circuits”.