Palma confirmed its classification for the Spanish Cup this Sunday with a 0-1 victory in Zaragoza and joined Valdepeñas, Cartagena, Jaén, ElPozo Murcia and Barça, who continue as unattainable leaders of the classification, although without a record first round, frustrated by 2-2 against Cartagena at the Palau Blaugrana.

HIGOR CLASSIFIES PALMA FOR THE SPANISH CUP (0-1)

In the 31st minute, in a very competitive match, Higor made the difference in Zaragoza’s Siglo XXI pavilion against Futbol Emotion to qualify Palma Futsal for the next Spanish Cup (0-1). It was the third consecutive victory for the Balearic team, entrenched in the top eight in the table, and the fourth loss in a row for the Aragonese block, which is still in the relegation zone, three points behind Manzanares.

CARTAGENA STOPS BARÇA (2-2)

Barça, leader of the classification, needed a victory to record the best first round in its history, but could not get past the draw this Sunday at the Palau Blaugrana against a feisty Jimbee Cartagena (2-2). The goals came in the second half, when Ferrao doubled Marinovic’s opening goal, but Lucao equalized three minutes from time. The Murcian team is fifth in the table. It is the fourth season in a row in the regular phase that Cartagena gets something positive from the Palau.

JAEN REACTS AND GOALS (4-0)

After two defeats in a row, already qualified for the Spanish Cup, Jaén Paraíso Interior reaffirmed its position on the qualifying podium with a win against Pescados Ruben Burela, immobile at the bottom of the table. In minute 4, Michel and Bruno Petry scored two goals for the Andalusian block, which doubled its lead in the second period through Dani Martín and Aicardo (4-0). The Galician team has not yet won this campaign.

ELPOZO AND FERNANDO WIN THE EXCHANGE OF BLOWS (6-5)

Fernando, one minute from the end, established the triumph of ElPozo Murcia, who celebrated their place in the Spanish Cup with their 6-5 victory against Industrias Santa Coloma; an exchange of blows that almost always dominated the Murcian team until midway through the second period, when Álex Verdejo scored the 4-5 for the Catalan block. But the response was immediate from Rafa Santos (5-5). Fernando then signed the final 6-5. Industrias Santa Coloma is left without options to play the Cup.

THE RIBERA NAVARRA COMES BACK, ACCELERATES AND FRUSTRATES THE LEVANTE (4-5)

Ribera Navarra is still on the road to the Spanish Cup, in which Levante was relegated to the background and, above all, to the inconvenience of not depending on itself to qualify for that competition. Yes, the Navarrese team does, which went back to 3-1 and 4-2 on the Valencian team’s court to win in the penultimate minute with Pitinho’s 4-5. Ribera Navarra has 21 points and can reach 24; Levante has 18 and can reach 21, which, unless other rivals fail, would be insufficient to qualify for the Cup.