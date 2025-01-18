José María Álvarez-Pallete, outgoing president of Telefónica, wanted to express his gratitude to the company and its employees in an emotional letter, shared from his LinkedIn, in which, among other words, he asks his employees for “commitment, loyalty and passion ” with Marc Murtra, president of Indra, who will be his successor in office. This is the document.

I would like, first of all, to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude for the privilege of being part of this great family for the last 25 years. If something characterizes this house, it is its values ​​and its vocation for service. They have been in the DNA of this great company since it was born on April 19, 1924.

Telefónica has been much more than a place of work for me. It has been my home and my school. Here I have met the brightest and best prepared professionals. Here I have grown up with all of you.

Together we have been able to transform challenges into opportunities, to turn the impossible into possible, to make the bad something good, and the good something, if possible, even better. You have been the true protagonists.

Thank you for sharing your enthusiasm and generosity with me. Thank you for every moment you have given me and for every step we have taken together. Above all, thank you for believing in me.

I would like to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors of Telefónica, and the Executive Committee, for their trust during all these years. It has been a great honor.

With a heart full of gratitude and feeling deeply proud of all of you, I ask that you put the same commitment, loyalty and passion that you have shown me at the disposal of the new president of Telefónica Marc Murtra.

Leadership is a journey that, like life itself, is made up of countless chapters. The one that begins now, I have no doubt, will be full of opportunities that will allow Telefónica to reach new heights and achieve new successes.

Telefónica’s future will be as bright as its past and present have been.

Once telephone, always telephone.

José María Álvarez-Pallete