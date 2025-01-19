‘El 47’ wins eight Gaudí awards in a gala full of calls for the right to decent housing and against evictions

The seventeenth Gaudí Awards gala, the great gala of Catalan cinema, ended up confirming The 47 as the phenomenon of the year and perhaps a film that will go down in history. Due to its strong emotional components and profound social and neighborhood demands, despite being set in Barcelona in the 70s, this film resonates stronger than ever in these days when the housing crisis is accentuated in Catalonia and evictions are a painful litany that no one can silence.

In this way, between repeated calls by the presenters of the gala to the politicians attending the room – among them the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, and the mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni – to take action on the matter of a more determined way in the housing problem, El 47 has won eight statuettes: best supporting actress, best makeup, best costumes, best visual effects, best production direction, the Special Audience Award, best male actor and best movie.

In second place, giving a surprise, Dust will bethe film metaphor about the dignified death of Carlos Marqués-Marcet, which has won four awards: best artistic direction, best editing, best music and best film in a non-Catalan language. Next came Second Prize, which won three statuettes, including best direction for Pol Rodríguez and Isaki Lacuesta. And finally House in flames suffered the great disappointment of the night, because despite being nominated in fourteen categories, Dani de la Orden’s film only won three awards, although all three of some weight: best supporting actor, best original script and best actress.

Cold start with shouts from the audience

The gala, presented by Paula Malia and Marc Clotet, had a somewhat cold and hesitant start, with timid references to the fact that two of the nominated films –mammal and Hail Mary– they talk about unwanted motherhood. The presenters also celebrated that this year box office records have been achieved in Catalan cinema thanks above all to The 47 and House in flameswhich between them have garnered more than a million tickets sold, undoubtedly the best data in history.

The interventions of the comedian Judit Martín tried to warm up the atmosphere, but it was difficult for the audience to connect with her speeches and the first yawns began to be seen, some among the main personalities in attendance, among which the Bayona brothers, Ángela Molina, Antonio stood out. de la Torre, Emma Vilarasau, Ángela Molina, Enric Auquer or David Verdaguer.

In this initial, somewhat hesitant atmosphere, the award for best supporting actress was announced to Clara Segura for The 47. In the absence of the actress, the young Zoe Bonafonte read Segura’s speech, who presented the award to the Neighborhood Association of Torrebaró, the neighborhood where the film takes place.

The award for best supporting role was then awarded, presented by the Basque actress Patricia Lopez Arnaiz. Enric Auquer won it for House in flames. The Empordà actor came to the fore and with him everything began: without further ado he called on everyone on January 31 to stop the eviction of the Orsora house, located in the Barcelona expansion and one of the symbols of the fight against vulture fund speculation. The applause resounded in the Fòrum auditorium, where the gala took place, and made it clear to the attending politicians that they would have to face a few embarrassing situations during the night.

The award for best short film was then read, which went to The princeby Alex Sardà and starring Enric Auquer, the director’s first cousin. After this award, the El 47 festival began, which then won the awards for best makeup –Karol Tornalia, which transforms Eduard Fernández into the taciturn Manolo Vital– and best costumes for Olga Rodal and Iranzu Ortiz.

Pep Ambrós breaks the gala

But soon it appeared Dust will behinting that his role in the gala would be greater than expected. He got better artistic direction. Then El 47 returned with the award for best visual effects and when it seemed that the gala would continue all night with its tedious tone, the actor Pep Ambròs appeared from the audience, breaking the fourth wall to protest the pretensions of a gala full of superficiality. .

After denouncing that Barcelona is not Hollywood, he took off his jacket and shirt, then showing a black T-shirt from the Union of llogarerees (tenants’ union), a very active association against rental abuses. The applause was as unanimous as the discomfort that was reflected on the faces of the political authorities. Ambròs threw out Paula Malia and Marc Clotet and he continued with the gala, which he undoubtedly won with this twist in the script.





Under the direction of Ambròs, the prize was awarded for best production direction (47); best documentary film (for Diari de la meva sextorióby Patricia Franquesa); best assembly (Dust will be) and best cinematography, which was won by Takuro Takeuchi for his work in Second prize. Ambròs then made a statement to denounce sexual abuse in the profession. “Enough of complicity with the aggressors,” he said and then asked “that they all fall.”

Then came the time for the Special Audience Award, which was read by journalist Mònica Terribas. It was, of course, for The 47. Marcel Barrena and Joana Vital, the granddaughter of Manolo Vital, the driver who hijacked the bus, the protagonist of the film, spoke then. Barrena then charged in the same direction as Auquer, making reference to the fact that article 47 of the Constitution “says that everyone has the right to decent housing.” The director added that the same article of the Statute of Catalonia literally states that “public powers must facilitate access [a la vivienda] through the promotion of public housing and protected housing.” The authorities did not know where to look after those words.

Eduard Fernández, best actor

The gala continued with the award for best foreign film, for Anatomy of a falland the award for best animated film for black butterflieswhich addresses the drama of the millions of climate refugees in the world. The statuette was collected by its director, Tenerife-born David Baute, who called for action against climate change. The producer of the film, Edmon Roch, wanted to remember the victims of the Dana last November in Horta Sur in Valencia.

The award for best new director went to filmmaker Celia Giraldo for her debut film a common place. After this concession, Pep Ambròs disappeared from the room, but not before passing the baton for the presentation to Marta Torné, who introduced the president of the Catalan Cinema Academy, Judith Colell, who highlighted the good box office moment of Catalan cinema but In turn, he denounced the cases of abuse revealed during the last year. Colell showed his intention to continue fighting against abuses and highlighted the creation of a specific department.





The gala then continued with the award for best original music, which went to María Arnal for They will be dust. Arnal joined Auquer in the invitation to stop the eviction of the Orsola house on January 31. And after the award for best sound for Second prizethe award for best leading actor came, which was won by Eduard Fernández. The best new performer went to Laura Weissmahr for Hail Maryby Mar Coll, which in turn won the best adapted screenplay.

It was Eduard Sola who took home the best original script for House in flames. Responding to the false controversy fueled by some Madrid media about whether The 47 It is the film of exploited immigrants and House in flames that of the posh Catalan exploiters, Sola said he was the son and grandson of Andalusian migrants and proud of being able to write scripts today. “I could highlight the humiliations to which my family has been subjected due to their ignorance, but I prefer to celebrate the progress that I represent and that is due to public policies,” he said to ask that these same policies be applied to new migrants in order to that one day they will be Catalan screenwriters like him.

And at the end of the gala, after the Honorary Gaudí for the legendary producer Paco Poch, who claimed in his speech the playful, alternative and experimental objective of the cinema that he has produced in his career, Emma Vilarasau (House in flames) won the Gaudí honorary award from another great lady of cinema, Ángela Molina, who opted for Dust will bewhich by the way has been totally ignored in the Goya nominations. On the other hand, in Barcelona the film by Carlos Marqués-Marcet won the Gaudí for the best film in a non-Catalan language, rounding out the four statuettes.

And there was time for a final surprise, as Ikaki lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez took the Gaudí award for best direction for Second prize. And to close, he was crowned The 47 as the best film of the 17th Gaudí Awards gala. Now it’s time to see how Barrena’s film, shot half in Catalan, half in Spanish and not dubbed outside of Catalonia, will fare at the Goya gala on February 8.