The international union of soccer players (Fifpro) expressed this Friday its condolences for the death of the Palestinian player Ahmad Atef Daragmah, killed during clashes with the Israeli army in the city of Nablus, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Ahmad Atef Daragmah, 23, a player for the Palestinian club Tulkaremdied this Thursday as a result of the injuries sustained to the back and foot by Israeli army gunfire during the clashes, in which six other people were injured by bullets, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Palestinian footballer Ahmad Atef Daragmah (23), who was shot and tragically died this week in Nablus. Rest in peace, Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/HtujJPowUN —FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 23, 2022

The incidents occurred at dawn, when the Army entered the city to accompany a group of Israelis going to pray at the Tomb of Joseph, the resting place of the Biblical patriarch Josephconsidered sacred by Jews, Muslims and Christians.

The access of the soldiers in the place together with Israelis – often settlers established in settlements in the area – for years has often led to clashes with local Palestinian youth.

According to the Army, its forces operated “to ensure the coordinated entry of Israeli civilians into Joseph’s Tomb,” after which “armed Palestinians threw explosive devices and fired at the soldiers, endangering their lives.”

Nablus, together with Jenin -a Palestinian city also in the north of the West Bank- is one of the strongholds of the Palestinian armed resistance. In recent months, a new militia has sprung up in the city called the Lions’ Den, made up largely of young people who act autonomously, without the tutelage of the traditional brigades associated with Palestinian political factions.

