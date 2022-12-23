Almost three years after the start of the covid-19 Pandemic, the government of the capital presumed that the CDMX It has maintained the generation of jobs with benefits registered with the IMSS.

So far in 2022, the City registered 128 thousand 477 new formal jobsof which 76 thousand 862 were occupied by women, equivalent to 60 percent, and 51 thousand 615 by men, 40 percent.

One of the main achievements was the hiring of more women, highlighted José Luis Rodríguez, head of the Ministry of Labor, a sector of the population that has been particularly affected by the pandemic.

“Most of them have already been occupied by women (…) there was concern in the sector, in the pandemic, women’s jobs had been lost, in most cases.

“Fortunately, at this stage, we can point out that practically 60 percent of the jobs created are women and 40 percent men,” he said.

The official added that the CDMX led the list of formal jobs newly created between June and October, with increases in each period.

In the first month, 11,338 were registered new posts and in the last one recorded 29 thousand 873.

However, civil organizations in defense of employment have warned that in CDMX the labor gap has not been overcome and that, although there are more jobs of women, salaries are lower than they were before the pandemic.

In addition to the fact that the difference between jobs between women and men is also related to the fact that there were more layoffs and mortality of the latter.

The organization Mexico How are we doing? concluded based on figures from the Inegi that the CDMX It is among the top 10 entities with a higher rate of labor informality for women than for men.

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, listed the sectors that have registered the highest income: retail and wholesale sales, public and private construction, services, temporary accommodation and food preparation, cultural, leisure and sports services, as well as manufacturing and new investments.