The Israeli army blows up a hidden city where senior jihadist officials and Gazan government officials worked and lived in the Rimal neighborhood, the nerve center of political, military and administrative power in the Strip.

Moment in which the army destroys the city of Hamas leaders under Palestine Square with an underground explosion.

Friday, December 22, 2023, 00:59



| Updated 01:20h.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

«This was a bustling area. There are buildings of rich people here. Colonel Benny Aharon, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade, explains to journalists what Palestine Square was like, a nerve center of power in Gaza today reduced to rubble and ruined buildings…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



