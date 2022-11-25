A house for the riders of Palermo, the unions have the project and ask for a meeting with the councilor Carta, who replies: “We are ready”

A “House of the Riders” to Palermo, a place in a strategic position where riders can go during service hours to find shelter and access to toilets during the frequent waits between shifts. But also an aggregation space in which to meet with colleagues and where to take advantage of consultancy, assistance, information and training services.

It is the project that the CGIL Palermo, and the Nidil Cgil Palermo and Filt Cgil Palermo Sicily categories, presented to the mayor Robert Lagalla and to the commissioner Maurice Carta.

The project, which already has a name, Home of the Riders’ “Antonio Prisco”, is dedicated to the Neapolitan trade unionist who died prematurely in May 2021. “We ask for a meeting to go into the details – write the general secretary of CGIL Palermo in the letter sent to the Municipality Mario Ridulfothe general secretary Nidil Cgil Palermo Andrew Gattuso and the secretary general Filt Cgil Palermo Gaetano Bonavia– at the same time as the request to obtain a property managed by the Municipality, preferably a confiscated property, which meets the necessary requirements to provide the service as it was conceived”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

