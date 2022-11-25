After so many indiscretions, rumors and official denials that have crossed the F1 paddock in recent weeks, the Ferrari returns to being once again the center of attention for what concerns its sporting vertex. According to information gathered by Corriere della Sera in fact the team principal of the Scuderia, Matthias Binotto, would be one step away from farewell to the Prancing Horse. In fact, the Italian newspaper in its online version writes that Binotto should hand in his resignation in the next few hours. Also sources of FormulaPassion.it confirm this indiscretion. The news should be officially certified in the next few hours by Ferrari.

Il Corriere underlined how the rumors about Binotto’s farewell – who in the last weekend had publicly denied his possible farewell to Ferrari – are filtered from “foreign sources linked to the entourage of Charles Leclerc“. The resignation of the current number one of the Ferrari muretto, who is protected by a contract valid until the end of the 2023 season, would be motivated by the difficulties in being able to carry on his work within the company. Before the Abu Dhabi race, following the publication in multiple press bodies of a possible changeover between Binotto and the Sauber boss, Frederic VasseurFerrari had categorically denied.

The name of Vasseur, which at this point could become topical again, was – according to common opinion – much appreciated by Charles Leclerc. In fact, the Monegasque driver made his F1 debut with him in the 2018 season. Just the management of Leclerc and Binotto’s hesitation in indicating the #16 as the team’s first undisputed driver had generated a certain discontent, especially on the part of the loyal public Ferrari driver, against the current team principal. Daniele Sparisci and Giorgio Terruzzi on Corriere della Sera also hypothesize the passage of the CEO Benedict Vigna to the role of “pro tempore” Sports Management Manager.