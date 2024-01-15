Palermo, the tragic end of Aron. Brambilla (We moderates): “Let Parliament approve the law to severely punish such crimes”

From Palermo A terrible news episode arrives. A man has tied up and burned his dog alivethe animal died following the recovery in hospital last Saturday, after days of atrocious suffering. A gruesome story – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – which has raised many questions and unleashed controversy. Next to the stake to which the master tied and burned Aron alive, there are bouquets of flowers and a bowl. The person responsible for the animal's death, a homeless man with mental problems and criminal records escaped lynching only for the intervention of carabinieri, is under investigation by the Palermo Prosecutor's Office for mistreatment and killing of animals. “Your luck is living in Italy“, wrote on a sign the hundreds of people who marched to the Town Hall on Saturday, asking the arrest of the homeless.

But the code, given the punishment foreseen for the crime, does not allow in these cases the precautionary custody. A problem according to parliamentarian Michela Vittoria Brambillathe first signatory of the bill that toughens sentences for those who mistreat or kill animals, – continues Il Corriere – scheduled for the Chamber of Deputies for the second half of February. “I trust – says the deputy of We Moderates – in common sense of groups that so far, in the Justice Committee, they have hindered the process of the provisionalso signed by representatives of almost all parties, because change their attitude and allow its rapid approval in view of the already scheduled passage to the chamber”.

