Poder360 anticipates what will be highlighted in the week from January 15th to 19th, 2024

The digital newspaper Power360 brings this Monday (15 January 2024) a selection of issues that should mark the agenda of power and politics this week.

Watch (5min57s):

If you prefer, read:

Lula goes to the Northeast

This Monday (15th January), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) meets with the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, at the Palácio do Planalto. The meeting will serve to discuss the management of Itaipu Binacional, the infrastructure works of interest to both and the fight against crime in Mercosur.

On Thursday (18 January), the president begins the national tour that he promised to do in 2024: he travels to Bahia and Pernambuco. On Friday (19 January), he will go to Ceará. The trips are part of the president and PT's plan to increase the number of mayors in this year's municipal elections.

Unified National Competition

On Friday (January 19), the Ministry of Management opens registrations for the Unified National Public Competition, called “Enem of competitions”, which will make 6,640 places available.

Candidates can register until February 9th. The tests will be administered on May 5th in 220 cities across Brazil.

The results will begin to be released on June 3rd.

Government and Congress debate exemption

Even with Congress still in recess, there are agendas of interest to the government being discussed by ministers and leaders of the Legislature.

On Monday (15 January), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwill meet with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

They will discuss the re-encumbrance MP, proposed by the government at the end of 2023 to re-tax the payroll of companies in 17 sectors. The objective is to find a middle ground to prevent Congress from returning the text to the Executive.

The exemption began to take effect on a temporary basis in 2012, during the government of Dilma Rousseffand has been extended and expanded over the last decade.

The proposal faces resistance from Congress leaders, as the Legislature approved the extension of the exemption until 2027 in October 2023. To try to increase revenue, the Lula government vetoed the text, but had its veto overturned by Congress.

In 2024, the year in which the government seeks to achieve zero deficit in public accounts, the estimated cost of waiving these taxes is R$18.4 billion.

2024 municipal elections

In pre-campaign for São Paulo City Hall, the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) will leave Brazil to meet with authorities in Europe and Asia.

The first stop is in Paris, France, where Boulos will meet the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, this Monday (15 January). The objective is to discuss a project by the Paris City Council that prioritizes investments to reduce the use of private cars.

He will also travel to China, where he will meet officials from Shanghai and Beijing and visit urban projects and museums. The trip to the Asian country is scheduled for Tuesday (16 January).

On the same day, in São Paulo, the PT municipal directory holds a meeting in which they will discuss the possible affiliation of the former mayor Marta Suplicy to the party. She is the favorite to run as vice-president on Boulos' ticket.

Marta left the PT in 2015, at the height of the Lava Jato operation, after spending 33 years in the party. At the time, she said that the acronym had starred “1 of the biggest corruption scandals in the Brazilian nation”.

World Economic Forum

On Monday, the World Economic Forum holds the 1st day of its 54th annual conference in Davos, Switzerland. The event brings together presidents of the world's main monetary authorities and private banks, as well as economics academics.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, will not attend. Brazil will be represented by other authorities, such as ministers Marina Silva (Environment) and Nísia Trindade (Minister of Health) and the president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso.

The event runs until Friday (19th January)

End of DOC and TEC

This Monday (January 15th) will also be the day that Brazilian banks stop offering transactions via DOC and TEC (Special Credit Transfer), a modality created exclusively for use by companies in paying benefits to employees.

With the arrival of Pix, these transfers, which have limits of R$4,999.99 per transaction, saw a drop in the frequency of use.

IBGE monthly surveys

On Tuesday (January 16), the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) releases the PMS (Monthly Services Survey). On Wednesday (January 17th), the PMC (Monthly Trade Survey). Both indicators refer to the month of November.

Preview of Brazilian GDP

On Thursday (January 18), the BC releases the IBC-Br (Central Bank Economic Activity Index), the preview of GDP (gross domestic product) for November 2023.

US election previews

In the international field, the Republican Party will hold this Monday (15 January) the 1st caucus (a type of vote that precedes the party primaries) in the State of Iowa, in the USA. The party's favorite to run for office is former president Donald Trump.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden, who is a pre-candidate, will hold his first campaign event in 2024 on Thursday (18 January), in Pennsylvania.

The presidential elections are scheduled for November 5th.