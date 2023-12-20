Genoa – It had been at least thirty years since the workers of Ducal Palace, currently 35, were not declaring a strike. But next Friday, December 22, the social and trade union peace that has worked for so long will be interrupted. With a document signed by the RSU of the workers of the Palazzo Ducale Foundation. The staff of the Palazzo Ducale Foundation will join the strike called by Filcams, CGIL, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs in an act of solidarity.

«It is not only a gesture of rebellion, but also a cry of defense of the universal right of cultural workers, an uncompromising commitment to social justice. As a tangible sign of our commitment and determination to assert our rights, on December 22nd we will not guarantee the normal carrying out of the activities of Palazzo Ducale. We ask you to support our request for a contract that recognizes the dignity and value of work in the cultural field. The strike is the courageous step towards a future in which the rights of cultural workers are respected and protected.”

The strike should not cause the closure of current exhibitions, which are opened and closed by employees of third-party companies, but could create problems with the ticket service for the whole day on Friday. The strike comes in a delicate phase for the life of the Palace, with the change of direction between Serena Bertolucci and Ilaria Bonacossa, officially new director since January 1st. Also in the background is the approval of the budget, the document of which was not signed by the outgoing director.