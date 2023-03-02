In response to reports that Pakistan may default on its billions of dollars in debt, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar denied today, Thursday, that his country is on the verge of defaulting on its loans, adding that the government expects to conclude an expert-level agreement with the IMF. International Monetary by next week.

“The anti-Pakistani elements are spreading malicious rumors that they may default. These rumors are not only completely false but also contradict the facts,” Ishaq Dar wrote on Twitter.

“Our negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are about to end and we expect to sign an expert-level agreement by next week. All economic indicators are slowly moving in the right direction,” he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said last month that the International Monetary Fund was causing a difficult time for his country regarding the resumption of suspended financing, as part of a $ 6.5 billion bailout plan, at a time when the South Asian country’s economy was facing an “unimaginable” situation. , as he put it.

The Pakistani economy is suffering from a difficult situation due to a crisis in the balance of payments, a decline in the exchange rate, in addition to high inflation, while it is trying to find a solution to the large external debt.