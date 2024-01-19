Pakistan and Iran “agreed on a de-escalation” after the bombings that both countries carried out this week against insurgent bases installed in each other's territory, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced this Friday.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that cooperation and coordination against terrorism and other aspects of common concern must be strengthened,” The Pakistani ministry specified when reporting on a telephone conversation between the heads of diplomacy of both countries.

Iran announced Tuesday that it bombed what it called “terrorist” targets in Pakistanwhich in turn attacked bases of ethnic Baloch Pakistani separatists inside Iran on Thursday.

De-escalation between Iran and Pakistan

The Iranian attack left two children dead, according to Islamabad, while at least nine people, including four children and three women, They were killed by Pakistani bombings, according to Iranian state media.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and banned the return of the Iranian envoy (who was in Iran) to Islamabad. The United Nations and the United States called for restraint and China offered to mediate.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Amir Abdollahian, highlighted in a statement after the conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abas Jilani, that “Cooperation between both countries to neutralize and destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan is essential.”

Security at Iranian cultural center after attacks

The unusual military actions in the porous border region of Balochistan, divided between both nations, They stoked regional tensions, already exacerbated by the war between Israel and Hamas.

That province, the least populated and poorest in Pakistan, although rich in hydrocarbons and minerals, It has been the scene of a separatist rebellion for decades.



