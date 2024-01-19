A step ahead: With the final point against Iceland, Julian Köster ensures a special moment in the raging Cologne Arena. From a German perspective, he could hold the key to the tournament.

Knows how to use his body: “He is one of our leaders,” says Andreas Wolff about Julian Köster. Image: dpa

AIn the last few meters into the dressing room, Andreas Wolff was in the mood for jokes. He was asked whether he had prepared not only for the seven meters, but also for the Icelanders' attacks from outside with specific throwing patterns. Dry answer: “I didn’t even know who was playing on the outside, and I just let it come to me.” The reporter wanted to make a note, but: Just kidding – of course it was different, and the handball national goalkeeper was well prepared for this maneuver, to steer the Icelanders into Wolff's trap.

Next question: Whether there was a key moment for him in the victory at the start of the European Championship main round. Tongue in cheek answer: “When Julian scored the goal, I was pretty sure we would win the game.” The score was 26:24 – and the clock was 59 minutes and 56 seconds.