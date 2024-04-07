Rawalpindi (agencies)

Pakistani security forces killed 12 terrorists in intelligence operations in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

On April 5, security forces conducted a search operation in the Dera Ismail Khan area, searching for terrorists.

After an intense exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed, and weapons, ammunition and explosives were found in their possession, according to the Pakistani newspaper The News yesterday. The Joint Armed Forces Public Relations Authority, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that a clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area, as the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country. Security forces conducted a search operation last night in Panjpur and Balochistan.

After an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed, and a cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was found.