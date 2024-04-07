Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics announced the killing of 489 medical staff and specialists and the injury of 600 others, in addition to the arrest of more than 310, and the destruction of more than 126 ambulances and their out of service as a result of the war and the ongoing siege on the Gaza Strip.

The statistics said, in a press release on the occasion of World Health Day, reported by the Palestinian News and Information Agency “Wafa,” that since “last October 7, the World Health Organization has documented more than 600 attacks on health facilities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. These attacks have stopped many Hospitals and health centers are out of work.

He pointed out that out of 36 operating hospitals in the Gaza Strip, only 10 hospitals are partially operational (4 in the north of the Strip, 6 in the south and centre), and 76% of primary health care centers have stopped. In the West Bank, 286 attacks on health care prevented Providing care, including providing essential medicines and equipment, closing hospitals, and preventing ambulance access.