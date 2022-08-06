Welcome To the monthly package!

You can read our data protection statement at hs.fi/kuukausiliite/kuukautinen/privacy notice. Packages are recorded to improve our customer service and ensure quality. Press one if you agree to record the pack. Press two for more information about the recording.

Thank you! You consented to the recording of the chat. Next, choose whether you are a business customer or a private customer. If you are a business customer, please select one. If you are a private customer, choose two.

Thank you! So you are a private customer.

Please wait, all our packs are currently booked.

Please wait, all our packs are currently booked.

Our customer service is overwhelmed, and all our packs are currently booked. Please wait a moment, you will be served as soon as our next pack becomes available.

Please wait, all our packs are currently booked.

Please wait, all our packs are currently booked.

Please wait, all our packs are currently booked.

Thanks for waiting!

Next, select the language in which you want the package to be read. Press one if you want the package in English. Press two if you want the package in another language.

Thank you! You want to read the package in another language. Choose in which language you want to read the package. Press one if you want the package in Finnish. Press two if you want the package in English.

Thank you! You want to read the package in Finnish.

Choose from the following options which topic you want to read.

One: a pack about Finnish politicians. Two: a package dealing with the situation in Ukraine. Three: a pack about working life.

Thank you! You selected a package about the customer service machine.

Next, choose which feature of the customer service machine you want the pack to handle.

One: smoothness of transactions. Two: the experiential nature of the consumer experience. Three: successful application of digitization.

Thank you! You chose the annoyance of the customer service machine.

Next, choose what annoys you about the customer service machine.

One: your precious life is being wasted on stupid nitpicking. Two: all of our customer service people have been fired and out of a job. Three: our CEO’s one million euro bonuses.

Thank you! You selected all options.

Tell us more about how we can serve you even better. One: you want more of these questions. Two: you want to hear more about our company values. Three: you want to kill us.

Thank you! You want to kill us. Tell me which one of us you want to kill.

One: you want to kill this stupid automaton. Two: you want to kill us all. Three: you want to kill the CEO of our company, who has a bonus of one million euros.

Thank you! You want to kill this stupid automaton and all of us and slowly barbecue our CEO with a million euro bonuses.

After a while, you’ll be able to read the rush.

After a few minutes, you will receive a text message on your phone with a link to our customer satisfaction survey. It only takes a few minutes to respond.

Please let us know how we did today!

Thank you for contacting us!

kuukautinen@hs.fi