Pakina | “Bile-Sanna moooo!”, “Bile-Tuure moooo! Wonderful to see you did! He’s leaving today! ” – Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen celebrates the new year with Tuure, Ilmar, Sabina, Benjamin and Sanna

The rebel Kuukautinen celebrates the New Year with Tuure, Ilmar, Sabina, Benjamin and Sanna.
Tuure Boelius: “Ilmari moooooooo!”
Sabina Särkkä: “Mooooiiih!”
Ilmari Nurminen: (Come on.) “Soriiiiii! My god lasted! ”
Sabina: “No mits. What about Sanna? Onks girlboss meges? ”
Ilmari: “Result.”
Sabina: “Awesome you didn’t come to pull the bag. Tsiigaa Tuuren outfits. ”
Ilmari: ”Omg! Onks brought Luiska’s belt ?! ”
Tours: ”O. Pay someone a wolf emt. Sack shainaat bro! ”
Ilmari: “Thank you lovely!”
Sanna Marin: (Come on.) “Mooooih!”
Sabina, Benjamin: “Moooooo!”
Tours: “Bile-Sanna mooooo!”
Sanna: “Bile-Tuure moooo! Wonderful to see you did! Today is leaving! ”
Ilmari: “Yaas gurl!”
–––
Anna Abreu: “I’m going to get nextit for everyone. Aren’t you taking anything yet, Sabi? ”
Sabina: “I’m not a snadist Sober curious and it didn’t refer to it today.”
Anna: “Do you have the same sets?
Tours: “Yup.”
Sanna: “Yup.”
Ilmari: “Yup.”
Sanna: Omg. Krista has coded something. ”
Ilmari: “Ouch.”
Sabina: “Krista who?”
Ilmari: “A coworker. Salee sketches again somewhere. “
Sanna: “I have to answer for it.”
Benjamin: “Stay strong.”
Sabina: “Thoughts and prayers.”
Ilmari: “Is there something dipping? Something like a corona restriction? ”
Sanna: “It’s not like that now, it’s not ‘Happy New Year, good co-worker.'”
Tours: “Disgusting.”
Ilmari: “And not?! Good colleague. I may not be able to stand it. ”
Sabina: “Put a ton through it?”
Sanna: “Oh Krista? No way.”
Benjamin: “Put sil: The same for you, good co-worker!”
Ilmari: “Fuck me!”
–––
Tours: “Hey, what a clock!”
Ilmari: “I’m quick to remove a couple of scum.”
Sabina: “Hey, don’t you think that was the most challenging thing for you in 2021?”
Benjamin: “Maybe coming from the closet.”
Tours: “I feel you bro.”
Sanna: “I’m starting to train in the gym.”
Anna: “Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, two thousand twentytwo!”
Sabina: “Hello happy new year really!”
Sanna: “Happy new year dear ones!”
Tours: “It’s really good for the new year! Be always friends! ”
Ilmari: “Two-zero to two first dompats come here!”
