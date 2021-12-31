Pakina | “Bile-Sanna moooo!”, “Bile-Tuure moooo! Wonderful to see you did! He’s leaving today! ” – Pakinoitsija Kuukautinen celebrates the new year with Tuure, Ilmar, Sabina, Benjamin and Sanna

The rebel Kuukautinen celebrates the New Year with Tuure, Ilmar, Sabina, Benjamin and Sanna.

Tuure Boelius: “Ilmari moooooooo!”

Sabina Särkkä: “Mooooiiih!”

Ilmari Nurminen: (Come on.) “Soriiiiii! My god lasted! ”

Sabina: “No mits. What about Sanna? Onks girlboss meges? ”

Ilmari: “Result.”

Sabina: “Awesome you didn’t come to pull the bag. Tsiigaa Tuuren outfits. ”

Ilmari: ”Omg! Onks brought Luiska’s belt ?! ”

Tours: ”O. Pay someone a wolf emt. Sack shainaat bro! ”

Ilmari: “Thank you lovely!”

Sanna Marin: (Come on.) “Mooooih!”

Sabina, Benjamin: “Moooooo!”

Tours: “Bile-Sanna mooooo!”

Sanna: “Bile-Tuure moooo! Wonderful to see you did! Today is leaving! ”

Ilmari: “Yaas gurl!”

–––

Anna Abreu: “I’m going to get nextit for everyone. Aren’t you taking anything yet, Sabi? ”

Sabina: “I’m not a snadist Sober curious and it didn’t refer to it today.”

Anna: “Do you have the same sets?

Tours: “Yup.”

Sanna: “Yup.”

Ilmari: “Yup.”

Sanna: Omg. Krista has coded something. ”

Ilmari: “Ouch.”

Sabina: “Krista who?”

Ilmari: “A coworker. Salee sketches again somewhere. “

Sanna: “I have to answer for it.”

Benjamin: “Stay strong.”

Sabina: “Thoughts and prayers.”

Ilmari: “Is there something dipping? Something like a corona restriction? ”

Sanna: “It’s not like that now, it’s not ‘Happy New Year, good co-worker.'”

Tours: “Disgusting.”

Ilmari: “And not?! Good colleague. I may not be able to stand it. ”

Sabina: “Put a ton through it?”

Sanna: “Oh Krista? No way.”

Benjamin: “Put sil: The same for you, good co-worker!”

Ilmari: “Fuck me!”

–––

Tours: “Hey, what a clock!”

Ilmari: “I’m quick to remove a couple of scum.”

Sabina: “Hey, don’t you think that was the most challenging thing for you in 2021?”

Benjamin: “Maybe coming from the closet.”

Tours: “I feel you bro.”

Sanna: “I’m starting to train in the gym.”

Anna: “Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, two thousand twentytwo!”

Sabina: “Hello happy new year really!”

Sanna: “Happy new year dear ones!”

Tours: “It’s really good for the new year! Be always friends! ”

Ilmari: “Two-zero to two first dompats come here!”