“The countrywoman Jacinta” was one of the most successful series on Peruvian TV. Many forget that the character appeared for the first time in the sketch of the program “JB news” and that he even had a special participation in the program “Pataclaun”.

Although the crossover lasted a couple of minutes, it managed to snatch the laughter from the spectators and the actors involved. Almost 24 years after the chapter, fans can say that it was an unforgettable meeting between geniuses of Peruvian comedy.

The episode “El usurpador” (1×37) tells us how Tony, Gonzalete and Queca are reprimanded by the production for not giving credibility to their ghostly characters. In case of failure, the three would be replaced by Jorge Benavides, who can play several characters for the same price.

The countrywoman Jacinta before having her own show. Photo: Latin Frequency

In this way, they insist on scaring the protagonists and seek the help of specialists at Casa Matusita. Their efforts do not pay off during the course of the chapter and they receive a visit from several JB characters, such as Negro Mama and Paisana Jacinta.

The popular crossover increased Jacinta’s popularity and continues to make fans talk. Here we share the episode that is complete and available on the official account of “Pataclaun” on YouTube.