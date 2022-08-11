The German Robert Koch Institute for Virus Research announced that it had monitored a decline in the outbreak of the new Corona virus in Germany in the recent period, and then announced that it had passed the top of the summer wave of the epidemic.
In its weekly report on the situation of the epidemic, the institute wrote this Thursday evening that the weekly rate of injuries decreased in the past week again by 27%, after the noticeable decline recorded in the previous week.
The institute indicated that the decline occurred in all states and in all age groups.
The institute stated that the number of corona infections accompanied by severe symptoms of respiratory infection, as well as the number of cases that required a visit to the doctor, decreased in a way that “it seemed that the current peak of the wave had been exceeded.”
The institute added that the number of hospital admissions for people who had a serious infection after being diagnosed with COVID-19 also decreased in the past week, as did the number of COVID-19 patients whose condition required admission to intensive care departments.
The institute also noted a recent decrease in the number of deaths related to corona infection, as the number of these cases last week reached 372 cases, compared to 444 cases in the previous week.
The institute stated that it appears that cases of a dangerous course of the disease have exceeded the peak of the current wave, pointing out that people over the age of 80 are still at the forefront of those affected by these dangerous paths.
The institute again called for the need to adhere “urgently” to the recommendations to avoid infection, and also stressed the importance of taking the corona vaccination.
