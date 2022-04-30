Al Dhafra (WAM)

The Municipality of Al Dhafra region installed and operated illuminated panels and two- and three-dimensional models at the entrances and streets of the cities of the Al Dhafra region, the roundabouts and the central islands with various artistic and geometric shapes on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, as an additional decoration for the month of Ramadan, with the aim of bringing joy and pleasure to members of the community and giving an aesthetic view at the level of the cities of the region . The ornamental works included luminous geometric formations inspired by the occasion.