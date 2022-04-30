Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Municipality has completed all its preparations to receive the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, as it has prepared an integrated plan within the framework of its keenness to provide the best services to the public during the days of the Eid holiday. Food to ensure its safety for consumption.

Dubai Municipality has intensified the process of controlling factories and the field of sweets for Eid to ensure their safety, and inspection tours continue to be intensified in markets and food outlets, where restaurants, bakeries, popular kitchens and vegetable and fruit markets are covered on the waterfront and Al Awir, and to ensure that they are followed and that all approved food safety requirements are met. Due to the increased consumption of foodstuffs during the blessed Eid al-Fitr and the increasing demand by the public on restaurants and markets. In continuation of its efforts, Dubai Municipality organizes inspection campaigns to ensure food safety in events held in recreational areas and tourist attractions to ensure the safety of visitors and residents of the Emirate of Dubai.

Dubai parks are preparing to receive Eid al-Fitr, in various locations such as the Dubai Frame, Dubai Safari Park, Children’s City, as well as Al Mamzar Park, such as musical performances and entertainment workshops, and in the open air specifically in Al Mamzar Park, an outdoor cinema will be operated for visitors to the park.. Also, visitors will be able to make Memories through the photography corner in Al Khor Park. Dubai abattoirs also confirmed their full readiness to receive sacrifices during the days of Eid al-Fitr, through a program, a work plan, and a full technical and veterinary staff. Working in slaughterhouses, in addition to the department’s cooperation with several smart applications for sacrifices, through which it is possible to facilitate the arrival of carcasses to the customer by requesting through applications.