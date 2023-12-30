Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:32 p.m.



Brush in hand, established artists and emerging talents starred yesterday in the Plaza Circular in an artistic meeting of painters who interpreted Murcia's Christmas live. The activity was held within the framework of the programs prepared for these festivities by the Murcia City Council and, throughout the morning, a dozen artists passed through this workshop, accompanied by more than 40 students from the Art Academy of Murcia. José Miguel Muñoz, from Santomera. In addition to Muñoz, there were José Miguel Masía, José Manuel Peñalver, Buendía Martínez, Fernando Arribillaga, Belén Balibrea, Antonio Pellicer and Darío Marnez, among others. Christmas motifs, such as trees or decorations, shared space with other creations such as the Virgin and Child or floral motifs.

Sheet music in hand, if not by heart, the members of the huertan peñas who participated yesterday in the II Festival of Christmas Carols and Aguilandos of the Murcian huerta, made one of the most deeply rooted traditions in the municipality sound. The meeting was organized by the Eastern District Board and the El Zarangollo club (from the Santa Eulalia neighborhood), and in addition to this, in Plaza Europa you could hear the members of El Tablacho (from the Carmen neighborhood), La Rana (from the Progreso neighborhood) and El Corrental (which has its headquarters in Torre de Romo).

For all tastes and all ages. Today, Sunday, the last day of the year, there is a unique offer of activities in the municipality, events and events to say goodbye in style to 2023 and, in some cases, even welcome 2024. The children's bells are the earliest and There are, at 11 a.m., in the districts of Beniaján (in the church atrium) and in Sangonera la Verde. An hour later they will be in the garden of the Constitution of Cabezo de Torres and in the Circular square. In all cases, the jelly beans will replace the grapes for the little ones to enjoy. In the evening, in the Plaza del Casino de La Alberca, at 5 p.m., the 'New Year's Eve' will be celebrated with the 40 Duros Band; and in the Raal, at 00:30, residents will be able to enjoy the first hours of the new year. But it will be the Glorieta de España, starting at 11:30 p.m., that will focus the farewell to 2023 and the welcome to 2024, with the Chimes gala, which will be broadcast throughout the Region through the La 7TV network.

The Circular Square will focus the range of activities on the first day of 2024. At 7 p.m., next to the tree, the Drilo Christmas Rock Show will make the little ones dance; An hour later there will be a pyromusical show.