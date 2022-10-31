by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will make a speech on Monday afternoon after being defeated the day before by president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the PP’s acting president told Reuters, federal deputy Cláudio Cajado, adding that the details of the speech format are being discussed.

“In principle, they want him to read a text, but the format is not yet defined,” said Cajado, noting that it is also not certain that Bolsonaro will publicly acknowledge the defeat for Lula.

The president has not yet commented on the election result, even almost 17 hours after he was mathematically defeated by Lula, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Several heads of foreign states, including the presidents of the United States and China, have already recognized the victory of Lula, who will take over on January 1 for a third term.

Before the elections, the president made a series of unproven attacks on the electoral system and even insinuated that he might not accept the result of the electronic voting machines. After the last debate, however, he acknowledged in an interview that he would accept the result of the polls.

Bolsonaro’s allies have already used social media to admit Lula’s victory.