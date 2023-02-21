Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

Taking too many painkillers for headaches can trigger an additional migraine. MOH is the name of this disease.

Berlin – Migraine is a debilitating disease that can impair the quality of life. Many sufferers therefore resort to painkillers and sometimes even increase the dose. However, this can lead to a spiral of pain. Another disease can be triggered by taking more painkillers, reports the dpa.

MOH: Lack of awareness among doctors and patients

It sounds like a bad joke: Excessive use of painkillers or migraine medications can lead to another headache condition called medication overuse headache (MOH). In German, the disease is called medication overuse headache. Supposedly helpful painkillers worsen the pain and lead to stronger migraine symptoms.

The German Society for Neurology points out that the disease burden for those affected is often very high. Nevertheless, the awareness of the problem is often not yet sufficient, both among those affected and among doctors, although the disease can be treated and also avoided.

Taking painkillers for migraine symptoms can trigger a new illness. (Iconic image) © picture alliance/ dpa/ Oliver Killig

Illness caused by painkillers: Triptans are particularly disease-promoting

When taking triptans, MOH develops more frequently and faster than when taking so-called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen. According to the German Society for Neurology, painkillers containing opiates in particular are problematic because they can also make you dependent. To diagnose MOH, medication use and the recurring headache are taken into account. For example, sufferers can keep a headache diary and have neurological exams performed.

MOH suspicion: women more frequently affected than men

MOH is suspected when sufferers of migraines or tension headaches experience pain for at least 15 days per month for more than three months – and they are treated with pain or migraine medications.

Other risk factors for MOH: Psychiatric disorders such as depression or anxiety disorders, addictions such as smoking, and taking medication for sleep disorders or tranquilizers. Women are more commonly affected by the disease than men. (hk/dpa)