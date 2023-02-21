Mexico.- The March mega bridge in the school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) It is a date highly anticipated by basic education students in Mexico for having more days off than usual.

According to the SEP calendar, the mega March bridge will start on Friday the 17th and end on Monday the 20thencompassing four days off for the students.

It is important to mention that these dates do not apply to all states of the Republic, so it is recommended to review the calendar corresponding to each entity to confirm the exact dates.

The purpose of these rest periods is not only to allow students and teachers time to relax, but also to benefit the country’s economy by promoting tourism and consumption.

According to information from the official website of the Government of Mexico, domestic tourism is a very important economic activity that contributes to the development of various regions of the country.

However, it is important to remember that the pandemic is not over yet and that there are risks of contagion. Therefore, the SEP has issued recommendations for the return to face-to-face classes and also for rest periods.

These include the use of face masks, constant hand washing, maintaining an adequate physical distance and avoiding crowds.

In case it is not possible to travel, there are various activities that can be done at home to take advantage of the rest period. These include reading a book, watching a family movie, doing a craft, or playing a sport.

This rest period allows them to recharge their batteries, enjoy with their family and explore new parts of the country. However, it is essential to take into account the health and safety measures that must be followed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.