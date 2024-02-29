A woman in Ohio, United States went shopping at Subway without imagining what she would pay the most expensive sandwich of his life, since by mistake the chain charged him US$1,000. However, when he tried to ask for a refund came the worst part of the story.

According to media information The SUN USOn January 5, Letitia Bishop went to the Thornton Oil Subway store in Columbus to buy a sandwich for herself and her family, but when she received the receipt she discovered that the amount was not even close to what she had calculated.

According to the cited media, the amount charged to Bishop's debit card was $1,021.50, an amount that does not at all match the chain's prices, so the woman prepared to demand a refund. But when she returned she found that the store, which was located in a gas station, had closed permanently.

The stormy refund for Subway's most expensive sandwinch



This was only the beginning of a problem that, as far as has been reported, has not yet been able to be solved. According to the medium ABC 6, the woman managed to speak with the staff, but they told her that she had to call the company directly. Afterwards, she tried unsuccessfully to contact the Subway line, but For weeks he couldn't talk to anyone. to help you process the refund.

The SUN US assures that Letitia Bishop spent several days desperate, because Unexpected expense caused financial problems and he had difficulty paying his bills, since Subway's $1,000 sandwich charge prevented him from continuing to make purchases with his credit card.

Fortunately, then After seven long weeks of waiting, the woman received her money, however, it was returned to her in cashthis is how he made it known Business Insider.