Luis Díaz’s father has been missing for more than 36 hours. On Saturday afternoon, Luis Manuel Díaz was kidnapped by men who were traveling on a motorcycle in the municipality of Barrancas, in La Guajira.

We have clarity of people who could have been linked to the incident. When events like this occur, it is generally not spontaneous.

Faced with this fact, the Military Forces They have deployed a major rescue operation to find the whereabouts of the father of the Liverpool star of England. In the last hours, the National Police held a press conference and provided revealing details about the kidnappers.

The Deputy Director of Police, General Alejandro Zapata, reported that the kidnapping ‘is not an incidental event’, but rather that it was a planned operation in which there are people who are being identified.

“We have clarity of people who could have been linked to the incident. When events like this occur, it is generally not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who drag people to a place, that is, they place them so that others arrive and that is what we are investigating,” said General Zapata.

reward poster for Luis Díaz’s father.

The general pointed out that they still do not have conclusive evidence to ensure that Luis Díaz’s father was transferred to the border towards Venezuela: “What we know is that the kidnapping occurs in La Guajira and logically it is close to the border; At this moment we do not have any element of judgment that indicates that the border has been crossed, We cannot affirm it, but we do not rule it out either. It is very possible that they are looking for the possibility of escaping to that place.”

The National Police officer highlighted that They are studying the route that the vehicles took associated with kidnapping; In addition, investigators are working to find fingerprints on one of the vans found.

“The vehicle they were initially carrying was abandoned and later the motorcycle, because (the kidnappers) made a sequence. The vehicle with which they were refueling first at the gas pump, then they placed it on a motorcycle when the lady was released, this motorcycle was later abandoned and we have information that they took another motorcycle and then got lost in the wooded area,” he explained.

Cilenis Marulanda was released hours later.

General Zapata concluded by pointing out that there are more than 200 men, including police and military, working in the area and sweeping to find clues that will lead them to the whereabouts of Luis Manuel Díaz.

“We have made progress in the investigation, there are Gaula and intelligence and judicial Police personnel who are analyzing this information,” he stated.

