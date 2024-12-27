The president of Castile-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Pageassured this Friday that he will fight the “battle” in 2025 to defend the interests of the region in the face of “privileges and selfishness, which sometimes sneak into some territories or into some classes.”

This was stated by García-Page during the closing ceremony of Castilla-La Mancha as a European Sports Region in 2024, which was held in Toledo, in which he pointed out that it was up to the regional Executive and himself “fight many important battles” during the year that ends.

However, he has warned: “Let no one be fooled, in 2025 we will fight even harder and not one step back, because we have very clear what the interests are of this land and the attempts at privileges and selfishness that sometimes sneak into some territories or some classes.

Likewise, he has pointed out that he hopes to have the help from the entire region in this “elementary purpose” which, as he has emphasized, is not only an obligation, but he believes in it.

On the other hand, he has indicated that next year the celebration of the three years that led Spain to the Transition will begin, which he has defined as “decisive and the best business card of the country abroad, and for what” they are “admire and recognize”; as well as a period that has given a change to Spain “as in life and as many people could not have imagined.”

At this point, he has considered that this is the work of everyone, but he has those responsible who “they cannot be forgotten“and, for this reason, he said that it is “important” to recognize these people in administration events, to take advantage of the symbol and image they represent and convey positive messages to society, especially to young people.