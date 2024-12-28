The controversy with the Ballon d’Or has reached the Globe Soccer Awards gala, where Cristiano Ronaldo has surrendered to Vinícius Juniornamed best player in the world, and has thrown a very hard blow at the organization of the prestigious award of France Football to the consider that at Globe Soccer they make “honest awards”.

Before the Brazilian collected the award, the Portuguese striker wanted to comment on Rodrigo Hernández’s victory over the Real Madrid player in the Ballon d’Or: “Vinícius deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, it was unfair“I say it here in front of everyone.”

“They gave it to Rodrigo, who also deserved it, but I think it should have gone to Vinícius, who won the Champions League and scored in the final. The rest is not important to me, When someone deserves it you should give it to the one who deserves it.“added the Al-Nassr footballer.

But Cristiano Ronaldo’s words did not stop there, who also took the opportunity to attack the Ballon d’Or organization and praise the Globe Soccer Awards: “These galas always do the same thing, that’s why I love Globe Soccer, keep doing these galas, because you make honest awards”.

The Portuguese, who received the award for the best player in the Middle East and the top scorer of all time, also had great words about Real Madridwhom he placed among the favorites to win the Champions League along with Manchester City.

“If you have to bet on who is going to win the Champions League, I would bet on Real Madrid. The aura of the Bernabéu is different, the teams are afraid when they play there. It’s a fact, history says it. “Real Madrid should never be considered dead, because it always comes back,” Cristiano assured.