The secretary general of PSOE of Castile-La Mancha and regional president, Emiliano García-Pageit has turned out re-elected as leader of the Castilian-La Mancha socialist federation with 99.4% of the votes at the XIII Congress that is being held this Saturday in Toledo.

In this way, García-Page will continue to lead the training socialist for the next four years, a position he assumed more than ten years ago, in 2012.

The Congress Board has proclaimed the results after the votes of the 336 delegates in a Congress that concludes this Sunday after its opening on Saturday that was attended by the President of the Government and leader of the PSOE at the national level, Pedro Sanchez.

García-Page’s new mandate will be marked by continuitywith an Executive made up of 59 people, in which the main names repeat at the head of their positions of responsibility.

The new García-Page Executive has received 99.4% support of the 331 delegates present, who have only cast two blank votes compared to 329 votes in favor.

In Congress, the Political Action Committee has received 330 votes in favorone blank, for 99.9% of favorable supports; the Ethics Committee, 326 supports, two null votes and three blank, for a 98.48% favorable; the Regional Committee Board, 327 yes and three blank votes, 99.09%; and the Delegation to the Federal Committee, only two blank votes, 99.4% support.

Thus, the Secretary of Organization, Sergio Gutiérrez, and the Deputy Secretary General, Cristina Maestre, will continue in the new stage.