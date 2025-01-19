“Involuntary servitude”: 1,100 prisoners fight as firefighters against the fire in Los Angeles

While Los Angeles firefighters have been fighting for a week against the enormous flames that are ravaging the city, California prisons have deployed more than 1,000 prisoners to fight on the front lines.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Institutions (CDCR) has indicated that 1,116 inmates have joined the state firefighters to help stop the spread of a fire that has already killed at least 25 people and has devastated entire neighborhoods in the county.

Over the past week, more than 20 prisoner fire crews have been deployed. They wear a different orange uniform than the Los Angeles firefighters and work in dangerous conditions. They mainly use hand tools, such as chainsaws, axes and rakes to cut fire lines and remove possible fuel for fires next to structures.

Some of the imprisoned firefighters who are on the front line are young people between 18 and 25 years old. A CDCR spokesperson explains that as of Monday, 55 young people had been deployed to Los Angeles. The truth is that this figure changes daily. The Coalition Against Recidivism, a nonprofit organization that supports prisoners to reintegrate, has been raising funds for 30 young people Firefighter prisoners working on the front line of fire.

California is one of at least 14 states with inmate firefighters programs, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Participants in California serving time in state prisons minimum security camps called fire camps, where they are trained as emergency personnel and serve in fire emergencies and other natural disasters.

The work is voluntary and in high demand, as participants leave the traditional prison environment, receive significant training, and have their sentences shortened in exchange for service.

However, this program has also been highly questioned. Prisoner firefighters earn between $5.80 and $10.24 a day, and $1 more per hour when responding to emergencies. This week, some work 24-hour shifts, where they can earn between $29.80 and $34.24 a day, and then rest for 24 hours.

Some former prisoners who have participated in the program highlight that they value the opportunity it gave them, as they were able to escape the monotony and overcrowded conditions of their cells. However, the harsh working conditions, lack of basic labor protections and low wages stand out. Some claim that this work changed their lives, although the majority have not been able to access similar work after leaving prison.

“We deserve the same salary”

Rasheed Stanley-Lockheart is a former prisoner firefighter. While serving the final two years of his sentence at San Quentin State Prison in California, from 2018 to 2020, he participated in the prisoner firefighter program. This allowed him to stay outside the prison. He lived in a room that was all to himself, he could take walks along the San Francisco Bay, next to the prison complex, and he could eat much better than in the prison canteen. He appeared on the program after having served 15 years of his sentence.

He remembers that at that moment he felt grateful “for being able to get out of prison.” “I will never forget the first day my captain picked me up: I was able to eat on a plate from the house. “It was a very strange feeling.” However, over time his perception has changed. “Now I see it as involuntary servitude,” he says.

Stanley-Lockheart did the work of a traditional municipal firefighter, responding to fires in the community and emergencies inside and outside the prison. There were no breaks: I was on call 24/7 and made about $50 a month.

“Who wants to be trapped within prison walls when they can do this job?” he asks. “But if you wanted a day off, you can’t take it, because you’ll automatically go back to jail. So you’re actually still imprisoned, it’s like shiny keys hanging around a monkey’s neck.”

He remembers that his captains and his fire chief treated him well, but he blames the system, since by offering prisoners the possibility of participating in the firefighter program it places them in an impossible dilemma and they end up doing a job of vital and extreme importance. dangerousness for a very low salary.





He explains that it marked him having performed CPR on an imprisoned mentor who did not survive: “I made him a promise that I will improve my life and continue with this work.”

Stanley-Lockheart is now working on applying for grants for The Place4Grace, a California nonprofit that supports families of prisoners, especially children. When he was released from prison, he had to deal with considerable financial problems, which still persist. He points out that if the prison system paid an adequate salary to prisoners who work as firefighters, their reintegration would be radically different. “If you are willing to run into the fire and save lives, you deserve the same pay as everyone else,” he says.

In November, California voters had the opportunity to address these inequalities by voting on Proposition 6, a ballot measure to amend the state constitution, ban slavery in any form, and repeal a current provision that allows involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. . Proponents of Proposition 6 said the measure paved the way to improve prison wages and prevent forced labor, but 53% of voters rejected it.

Stanley-Lockheart was surprised by the result of the vote: “Why don’t they recognize us as human beings who have the possibility of redemption?”

“I don’t give up”

For years, California has relied on prisoner firefighters to fight fires. Sometimes, the gangs of prisoners represent up to the 30% of the forest fire extinguishing force of the state. Several prisoner firefighters have died fighting fires and in the line of duty.

Participants in fire camps don’t just fight flames. For years they have fought to have their work recognized and to have the opportunity to become professional firefighters when they leave prison.

Laquisha Johnson, who served at a California firehouse about ten years ago, explains that when she got out of prison in 2016 she submitted her resume to every firehouse in the Los Angeles area. “I had documentation of my training, certificates, references and they told me no. It was a blow to my self-esteem since it was a job that I was passionate about and that I was very excited about.” Her background disqualified her, she remembers: “I already served my sentence. “I want to be a citizen and I feel that this is my way of contributing to society.”

Johnson, 34, had experience on the front lines of fighting forest fires. “You can barely breathe and you have to move very quickly. And it’s like you’re inside an oven. “People don’t know how dangerous it is,” he says. He points out that his salary did not allow him to buy the hygiene items he needed or pay for telephone calls: “To put it bluntly, it was like being a slave… But the work was rewarding and I did it to help others.”

Salaries increased in 2019 and in September 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law to give prisoner firefighters greater opportunities upon release. It allowed the criminal records of some prisoners to be expunged in certain cases. However, groups advocating for recognizing the work of prisoner firefighters point out that the law’s reach has been limited and that most still face many barriers.

Johnson is now an advocate for the Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition, a group that supports people who have been or are incarcerated. She recently became aware of the law and hopes that this measure will allow her to clear her record so she can return to work as a firefighter: “I have been rejected many times in my life, but I don’t give up.”

Royal Ramey, who worked as a firefighter while serving time, explains that being exposed to violence during his childhood helped prepare him for the dangerous job. “I wasn’t afraid. “I liked the mental, physical and emotional challenge,” he says.

Ramey co-founded the Forestry and Fire Personnel Recruitment Program to help connect people like him with jobs. He emphasizes that the majority of American firefighters are white and that these initiatives can expand and diversify a highly in-demand job. “It’s hard work. The more than 900 prisoner firefighters fighting the fires, men and women, deserve the opportunity to get a job when they leave prison.”

The Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) is another group working to fill that void. The Ventura Training Center—an 18-month program promoted by the Coalition together with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection—trains released firefighters, offering them a path to employment.

Eddie Herrera participated in this program. He first worked as an inmate firefighter while serving time at Mule Creek Prison outside Sacramento in 2019 and 2020. He put out a fire at a correctional officer’s home in the city. He remembers that when he accepted the job he was able to sleep outside the prison, in a bed that had a proper mattress. That impacted him: “For me it was a big step to get to a place where I didn’t have to worry about my safety, now I was the one who could help others.”

When he was released from prison in December 2020, he wanted to build a career with all his might: “I was very motivated. I told myself that nothing would stop me and that I could change the minds of others with my work ethic.”

Herrera, 47, graduated from the training center and got a job as a firefighter in San Luis Obispo. He is one of the more than 270 people who have obtained a job through the program. He recently accepted a position as a fire apparatus engineer and will complete a course near Mule Creek Prison, where he took his first steps as a firefighter. He has gone from a salary of $50 a month to having the right to a pension when he retires. He has also gotten his criminal record expunged.

Herrera knows that others are not as lucky as him, especially those who when they leave prison have difficulties supporting their families and have to give up training because they cannot afford not to work. He hopes that the work of prisoner firefighters in the Los Angeles wildfires will open more doors for them. “My journey began with believing in myself and in growth and redemption,” he says: “My message to those in prison is to nourish that hope and know that there is a community outside that believes in second chances.”

Translated by Emma Reverter