12/03/2024



Updated at 08:30 a.m.





The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Pageassured this Monday that the Koldo case that affects the former minister José Luis Ábalos has the appearance of “cluster bomb” and «many ramifications. “It worries me personally,” he said.

In an interview on Onda Cero’s ‘La Brújula’, which has been reported by Europa Press, Page explained that Spanish society “has perfectly defined responsibility” in this case of corruption.

For Page, citizens, in the event that there are criminal and judicial consequences for a former minister and a person who was “at the origin of the resurgence of Pedro Sánchez”, will know how to establish “a cause-effect relationship“no matter how much distance” they want to put in the PSOE.

Asked by the Federal Congress that the socialists celebrated the weekend in Seville, the president of Castilla-La Mancha has stated that it is He is not a supporter of the “cult of personality” although he has acknowledged that the PSOE “feels very attacked”, not only due to judicial issues, but also due to a political situation “of enormous stress”









On the other hand, Page has not shared the statements of the Minister of Finance and deputy general secretary of the PSOE, María Jesús Montero, who accused the PP of having a “coup project.” “It seems like an excess to me,” he concluded.