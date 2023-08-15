The bodyguard of Czech President Petr Pavel committed suicide due to harassment by colleagues. This was reported on August 14 by the Czech radio station prostor, referring to a source in the security service of the head of state.

According to the media, the tragic incident occurred last Sunday, August 13. Prior to this, the 36-year-old bodyguard had repeatedly complained that his colleagues treated him negatively.

The man was supposed to go on his next duty to protect the head of state on Wednesday, August 16. His name is not called.

The policemen conducting the investigation, as well as the presidential office, declined to comment on the incident.

Earlier, on November 30, 2022, an employee of the Federal Security Service (FSO) committed suicide while on duty on the territory of the Kremlin in Moscow. As the Izvestia source said, the FSO officer was found unconscious on Cathedral Square on November 29 after 23 pm. An official investigation was launched.

Later, on December 23, it became known that Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Dokhsanyan, deputy head of the FSO department, committed suicide in Moscow. In a suicide note, the man urged no one to blame for his death and asked for forgiveness from his parents. An investigation was launched into the incident. As the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov commented to journalists, both incidents occurred for personal reasons.