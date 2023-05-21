Among the protagonists of the 2023 edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este there is also Pagani. The car manufacturer from San Cesario sul Panaro has brought two unique jewels to Lake Como: in the Concept Car category, for example, it found itself competing with a Huayra Codalunga, the second of the five created by Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, the division dedicated to one- off and few-off. Another one-off will take part in the Fuoriconcorso, the extremely rare Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Revo.

At Villa d’Este there is Pagani Huayra Codalunga

As for the Codalunga, the car in competition stands out for its particular external paintwork, which pays homage to the Bronze Aymara colour, the launch color of the Huayra Coupé, revisited in a visible carbon key. At first glance, in fact, the paint looks like a normal opaque Aymara Bronze but, if struck by the light from particular angles, the carbon fiber emerges. Furthermore, the painted “Codalunga” lettering stands out on the enveloping livery of the rear bonnet. All made even more precious by the interiors covered in heritage leather, a leather color with a vintage effect, combined with the precious Loro Piana fabric. The bonnet, measuring over 3.7 m and 360 mm longer than the Huayra Coupé, hides a mechanical prodigy: the Pagani V12, which in this series is capable of developing 840 HP with 1,100 Nm of torque. Furthermore, the absence of rear grilles allows unobstructed views of the Codalunga exhaust system, made of titanium and weighing just 4.4 kg. The special ceramic coating completes the homage to the racing cars of Le Mans, and the symphony that emanates from the characteristic four tailpipes is a tribute to automotive passion.

The Zonda HP Barchetta Revo

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Revo, on the other hand, is a one-off that combines two of the brand's most iconic cars, a project that required a considerable effort from the Pagani Team, in particular to develop a dedicated central structure only for this model, applying the most advanced composite materials. The chassis consists of a monocoque made with Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, with front and rear subframes in Cr-Mo type steel and carbon fiber bodywork. The suspensions are 4-wheel independent with superimposed wishbones, upper rocker arms, coil springs and shock absorbers with an electronic adjustment system, combined with aerodynamic balancing. The dry weight is 1,050 kg. The engine Under the bonnet, in a central longitudinal position, is the naturally aspirated Mercedes-AMG V12 engine which delivers up to 800 horsepower (625 kW) at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 750 Nm (77 kgm) between 5,500 and 8,300 rpm . The 60° V 12-cylinder engine is combined with a sequential 6-speed gearbox (plus reverse) with front engagement and a 3-disc "racing" clutch in sintered metal. The ceramic-coated titanium exhaust releases an unmistakable sound while the rear-wheel drive includes an electromechanical limited slip differential. The braking system is a Brembo disc with "CCM-R" type self-ventilating discs (Carbon Ceramic Materials-Racing) while the tires are Pirelli P Zero slicks with 295/650/R19 front and 325/705/R19 rear.