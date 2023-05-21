Give me back my wife: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Give me back my wife, the TV miniseries broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: originally the miniseries was broadcast by Sky in two episodes, but on Canale 5 it will be broadcast in a single evening: tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023. The broadcast is scheduled for 9.25 pm at 00.45 am. The total duration, including commercial breaks, will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Give me back my wife on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 9.25 pm on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the comedy in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Cast

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Give me back my wife, but what is the cast of the film broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: