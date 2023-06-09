The goal from a free-kick in the 86th minute gave the Azzurrini a painful victory (2-1), who took the lead through Casadei in the first half but were immediately matched by Lee’s penalty. The match against Uruguay on Sunday

The most awaited, the smallest of all, which becomes a giant. Simone Pafundi writes history: he enters the final and embeds in the seven a magical left-handed free-kick from the edge that extends South Korea. An appearance, in the stadium named after Diego Armando Maradona. After two matches watched from the bench, the jewel of Udinese (and protégé of Roberto Mancini) thus dazzles the U20 World Cup with a very strong light, dragging Italy to the first final in its history in this competition. After battling for third place twice in previous editions, this time we’re aiming for the Cup: Sunday, at 11 pm Italian time and again in La Plata, against Uruguay who beat Israel 1-0 in the other semi-final. See also The foreigner sacrificed for the arrival of 'Papu' Gómez to America

continuity — Nunziata confirms the same 11 who overtook Colombia in the quarterfinals, focusing on already oiled gears. In fact, Italy started aggressively, targeting goal with Ambrosino and Baldanzi, only to find it in the quarter of an hour. The high pressing is ferocious and leads the Koreans to get rid of the ball badly in the flag area, resulting in an assist from Turicchia for Casadei who is confirmed to have been kissed by the gods of this World Cup: very precise right from the edge and seventh goal (in six games) for the Chelsea midfielder, undisputed top scorer. However, the blue advantage lasts just nine minutes: on the Korean reaction, Zanotti is naive in the area to step on Bae's foot (turned with his back to the goal). The on field review sends Captain Lee to the penalty spot, who immediately restores the balance and gives us the idea of ​​a more complicated evening than the previous ones. Young tries before the break – left midfielder with freedom to foray – but Kim Yong-Hak has the heaviest opportunity: the Portimonense winger (one of only two Koreans playing in Europe) wastes a penalty on the move, kicking high after a rebound triggered by the poor conditions of the La Plata field.

Revolution — From the locker rooms, a more determined Italy returned to the field and tried to immediately bite into the second half. On a tested scheme from the corner, Casadei's splash for Prati's header commits goalkeeper Kim, good at avoiding – as confirmed by the Var, in the absence of Goal Line Technology – that the ball crosses the line. However, we suffer on the frontline from the side changes of the Koreans, who have leg: after a collective crush (well done Desplanches to deny Lee Seungwon the brace), Nunziata decides to intervene and redesigns the Azzurri. Faticanti comes on for Zanotti (in trouble and booked) and goes low, Prati is back as a midfielder, Turicchia passes from left to right in defense. Then enter in a single solution Fontanarosa, Montevago and Pafundi. We're getting used to it: the coach of this Italy doesn't make a mistake. The masterpiece, even if he didn't put it under the crossroads, is also his. And in the end he rejoices like this: "he won the team that played football – Nunziata's words -. South Korea gave up too much, but we knew they were a difficult opponent: good for us to bring them home. Now we are enjoying this victory and from tomorrow we will think about Uruguay. Did we make history? No, we'll make history on Sunday if we win."

