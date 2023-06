Minna Haapkylä, turning 50, is one of our brightest movie stars of the 21st century. Nowadays, he works as a producer and wants to stay as far away from the limelight as possible.

I felt it it’s special. At the end of April, Seiska made news about the actor-producer Minna Haapkylän who committed shoplifting in a shopping center in Helsinki. Haapkylä was sentenced to daily fines for pickpocketing, minor fraud and minor damage.

